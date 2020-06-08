STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Twitterati bat against Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary plan

They raised concerns about the proposal and its impact on the bird sanctuary.

Published: 08th June 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Currently, the State Board for Wildlife has cleared the forest department’s proposal to redraw the boundary of the Vedanthangal Bird sanctuary. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express reported recently  about the proposal to allow commercial activities in 40 per cent of the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area, environmentalists started a #savevedanthangal campaign in Twitter on Sunday. They raised concerns about the proposal and its impact on the bird sanctuary.

“Citizens across India oppose this plan. Critical nesting place for migratory birds cannot be used for commercial and industrial use,” environmentalist Neelam Ahluwalia opined on Twitter.

While one twitter user said, “Dear CM, withdraw the clearance for Vedanthangal. Protect India’s oldest bird sanctuary and pride of Tamilnadu”, another wrote: “Vedanthangal holds a longstanding relationship between farmers and birds. It has been protected for centuries by people”

Thousands of messages flooded social media on Sunday, including tweets such as “Vedanthangal is a home and an important breeding for 190 species of birds. The villagers here even don’t celebrate Diwali to protect the birds” and “Pelicans, Painted Storks, Openbills, Spoonbills, Ibises, Grey Herons, Night Herons, Darters, Cormorants etc breed at Vedanthangal. The lake supports hundreds of acres of paddy fields,”

Currently, the State Board for Wildlife has cleared the forest department’s proposal to redraw the boundary of the sanctuary. The proposal has been forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for approval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary savevedanthangal campaign Twitter
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp