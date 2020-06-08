Twitterati bat against Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary plan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express reported recently about the proposal to allow commercial activities in 40 per cent of the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area, environmentalists started a #savevedanthangal campaign in Twitter on Sunday. They raised concerns about the proposal and its impact on the bird sanctuary.

“Citizens across India oppose this plan. Critical nesting place for migratory birds cannot be used for commercial and industrial use,” environmentalist Neelam Ahluwalia opined on Twitter.

While one twitter user said, “Dear CM, withdraw the clearance for Vedanthangal. Protect India’s oldest bird sanctuary and pride of Tamilnadu”, another wrote: “Vedanthangal holds a longstanding relationship between farmers and birds. It has been protected for centuries by people”

Thousands of messages flooded social media on Sunday, including tweets such as “Vedanthangal is a home and an important breeding for 190 species of birds. The villagers here even don’t celebrate Diwali to protect the birds” and “Pelicans, Painted Storks, Openbills, Spoonbills, Ibises, Grey Herons, Night Herons, Darters, Cormorants etc breed at Vedanthangal. The lake supports hundreds of acres of paddy fields,”

Currently, the State Board for Wildlife has cleared the forest department’s proposal to redraw the boundary of the sanctuary. The proposal has been forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for approval.