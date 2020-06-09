STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A touch of crea'tea'vity

All that artist Krithika Ravishankar needs is a tea bag to showcase her talent; with a few strokes of her brush, she can paint a colourful story on them

Published: 09th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:01 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Artists are constantly on a journey of reinventing and expressing their art by exploring a vast expanse of mediums. Sometimes, even a discarded item can find itself a place in the list of inspirations. In Krithika Ravishankar’s artwork, it was the small, porous and sealed teabags. Using watercolours, she paints everyday objects such as lantern, cold coffee, coke, cup and saucer and more on this unusual canvas to give it an aesthetic spin during the quarantine.

Japanese sea art was her first of the teabag series. She has completed 15 designs so far.  “Many artists from abroad had attempted this Japanese art form and I was amused by the thought of it. I started the series on May 20. I’m a tea lover myself. Every time I empty a cup of green tea, I remove the stained bag and leave it to dry. I either paint with or without the tea leaves using watercolours.

It’s more like a miniature art so the designs are intricate and require patience to replicate. Chances are high that the colours can smudge on the medium. Each piece takes an hour to complete. In the future, I plan to use expired teabags because that makes my work simpler. My next idea is to incorporate designs of monuments in the city in this teabag series,” says Krithika, a graphic designer and illustrator.  

Krithika found her calling in arts during college days. After a degree in engineering, she decided to take up graphic designing as a full-time profession 10 years ago. “I’m self-taught. I had to pick up the knack of the profession through design software those days. With time, digital art has gained popularity on social media. We have plenty of established artists who’ve used the medium effectively. I enjoy working on physical and digital mediums and these two cannot be compared,” she explains. Krithika has done a temple series and Chettinad series using the digital art medium. 

The artist has an eye for strokes, patterns and choice of the palette, which she thinks has garnered her patrons in the field. “I flow with my thoughts and do not restrict to a particular theme. Art has become a vital part of ads, videos, books, and magazines. It’s encouraging and gives us opportunities to redefine ourselves and identify our areas of interests. I enjoy sketching black and white portraits of film personalities, celebrated artists and Greek Gods. I want to attempt sketches of animals next. For introverts like me, art is a way of life,” she shares. For details, visit Instagram page: Krithika Ravishankar
 

