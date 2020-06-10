25-year-old man hacked to death by bike-borne gang in full public view in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was hacked to death on the road in full public view in Kannagi Nagar on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Vimal of Tsunami quarters, is a member of the housekeeping staff at a software firm in Kandanchavadi.

"On Wednesday morning, at around 8am, he was walking to board a private vehicle to reach office when five men on two bikes surrounded him at the intersection of two streets near the old police station and brutally hacked him. While the gang fled the spot, Vimal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," said a police officer.

Kannagi Nagar police retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vimal had a dispute with a few people in the locality and his friends are being questioned to get possible clues on the suspects.