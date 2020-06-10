STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Beauty in the safety nets

March 2020 BC (Before Corona) was when I last pampered myself to a relaxed grooming session.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: March 2020 BC (Before Corona) was when I last pampered myself to a relaxed grooming session. Then came April and then May, and each version of the lockdown saw a different version of me. Luckily, the mask hid all the insecurities that were growing on my face. But as time passed, my patience remained unlocked and so, from tweezers to trimmers, I tried every device to stop the dense, erratic growth of my eyebrows.

To my horror though, I was soon roaming around with uneven eyebrows, but thank the heavens for no one noticed. And honestly, by Lockdown 4.0, I couldn’t care less. Then came that one decision from the Centre — the one that many women waited for. Parlours and salons could finally open on June 1. After booking and cancelling several appointments because of the scare of contracting the virus, I finally decided to go for it the past weekend. As much as I would have loved to give business to the neighbourhood parlour, I couldn’t as they continued to keep their shutters down.

Personalised kits 

So I chose Lakme Salon. First things first. The receptionist at the salon did an amazing job of boosting my confidence about the safety precautions that they’d be following.  This included compulsory booking of appointments, a separate kit for each customer, and also urging us to be clear about the services we needed, because one is not allowed to add services after going to the parlour. They also ensured I followed all the government rules — downloaded Aarogya Setu app, carried my Aadhaar card, and filled a form declaring that I do not have any symptoms. But here’s also some not-so-great news. The final bill — no matter what service you opt for — will include a safety charge of `100. So ladies, your parlour visits are going to be a tad more expensive. 

There are no more walk-ins, and so the seating arrangement at the waiting area is now a thing of the past, at least here. Once the receptionist welcomed me, I was asked to sanitise myself, after which she checked my temperature. I stood in a red-coloured box at a safe distance from the counter while she completed the formalities. “Kavitha, keep the kit ready,” she instructed her colleague. Kavitha, my attendant for the day, was dressed in her uniform with a disposable apron on it, a head cap, face mask and a pair of gloves. She then walked me to the seat, which she disinfected in my presence. Then, I was asked to sanitise my hands once again.

After this, I was shown the contents of my kit — a long, rectangular plastic box which had everything necessary for the services I wanted. The thread roll used for doing my eyebrows was kept in small plastic box with a hole on top from where Kavitha pulled the required length of thread without having to touch the whole roll. She wore the thread around her neck and knotted it before my eyebrows finally smiled and heaved a sigh of relief. 

But wait, this was not the beginning. My eyebrows were first cleaned with cotton balls dipped in Savlon. Once they dried, she applied an anti-bacterial powder. I don’t know if it was the Savlon or the bliss of having my eyebrows done by anyone but me, this time it almost didn’t hurt at all! The clean-up and application of powder, I was told, is now a norm for all services. The process looked cumbersome even though it was only for getting my eyebrows shaped; I wondered how tedious it would be for other grooming services like a facial, pedicure or waxing.

But Kavitha looked unperturbed by the new protocols. The main challenge for the attendants, she said, was in using gloves to check the temperature of the wax (for the required service). In the new normal, customers will have to inform the attendants about the heat resistance when waxing, she explained. Also, the stick used to take the wax out of the tin will be used only twice — front and back, and then disposed of.

Giving life to my eyebrows again, Kavitha used scissors from my personalised kit to cut her gloves, the cape that was used to cover me, and her apron. All of these went to the bin. Another good news is — all payments will now be done digitally. I paid using my credit card which was swiped, disinfected and handed over to me before I headed out after sanitising my hand one last time.  In the new normal, it will take time for people to head to beauty parlours. But I hope they maintain protocols, not just in the nascent stages of Unlock 1.0, but for the months, or even years, to come.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp