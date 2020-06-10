STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai to get 1,000 more Covid beds

A statement said the Minister had spoken to representatives of 400 private hospitals via video conference, requesting them to cater to more patients and increase their number of beds.

COVID-19, Coronavirus, Quarantine, Self-isolation

Image of a quarantine facility used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the government dismissed ‘rumours’ of shortage of beds to treat Covid patients, 1,000 more beds were added to government facilities in Chennai on Tuesday, including 500 exclusively for high-risk patients, at the National Centre for Ageing (NCA). The State on Tuesday reported 1,685 fresh cases of which 1,242 were in Chennai. A total of 21 deaths were reported — of which 20 were in the capital city — taking the toll up to 307.

Addressing the media at the King Institute in Guindy, where the NCA is located, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said 200 of the beds there would have oxygen supply. “The centre will be a standby, exclusively for high-risk patients. We have already appointed 81 specialist doctors. MBBS doctors and other health workers will be appointed soon,” he said. That apart, the Port Trust hospital and Egmore eye hospital will have 300 Covid beds, each. “The measures have been taken keeping the next 60 days requirements in mind.”

A statement said the Minister had spoken to representatives of 400 private hospitals via video conference, requesting them to cater to more patients and increase their number of beds. “I request the private hospitals to also update bed vacancy, occupancy and ventilator status on www.stopcoronatn.in,’’ the statement said. On Monday, Vijayabaskar assured there were adequate number of beds available in the city, and threatened those spreading rumours with strict action.

