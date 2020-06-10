Now, screens to protect courts against virus?

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court registry, in an internal circular to all subordinate courts on Tuesday, permitted installation of a transparent screen between the dais and advocates, aiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The registry has also put out the design in which the sheet needs to be placed, and has entrusted the PWD with the task. The High Court had recently permitted open court hearings only in 14 districts, with only five lawyers permitted in each court hall at a time. According to the notification issued, the district judges, where the HC has ordered for reopening of the courts, will now be functioning with transparent plastic sheets.
