STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No rituals: Denial of a final farewell for COVID-19 victims leaves families distraught 

Rituals such as Saavu Koothu -- a unique slice of Tamil culture that has awed the world -- has given way to scientific burials.

Published: 11th June 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Medics prepare to cremate a COVID-19 patient during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Jalandhar

Medics prepare to cremate a COVID-19 patient. (File photo| PTI)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rhythmic beats of Parai, the intermittent bursting of crackers, the tens of men staging a frenzied dance ahead of a decorated chariot, the petals of showered across the path... all of it has ended. The Covid has not just stalled the celebration of life, but also the ‘celebration of death’. Rituals such as Saavu Koothu -- a unique slice of Tamil culture that has awed the world -- has given way to scientific burials.

While it’s a necessary precaution for rest of the society, this change in situation, that denies a proper final farewell for the dead, has left many families distraught. “They only let me see my husband from a distance of 150 metres,” says 36-year-old Jaya*. Her husband had died of Covid. “All I could see was a body wrapped in blue sheet.”

As if that was not enough, the lockdown has also denied them an opportunity to perform Kariyam. “We cannot conduct any rituals for him now because most family members are far away from Chennai. They cannot travel down here.” Jaya says it makes her feel powerless, not being able to honour her dead husband’s memory.

When 23-year-old Rahim’s maternal grandfather passed away on June 4, rest of the family was under institutional quarantine. “We did not know how to react. We suffered in silence. We could not even be there to mourn his loss,” says Rahim, who has not fully recovered from the episode yet. The fear of contracting the virus has also been keep relatives away, and this weighs heavily on the bereaved.

Psychologist Sahithya Raghu says many of her clients have faced similar issues. “In the case of one of my clients, just three immediate family members were left alone to grieve because the person had died of fever. It was not even Covid. But, none of their other family members, all of them who stay in the same city, turned up for the rituals.”

Grief, Sahithya says, requires human connection. “Relatives must be there, at least to offer a virtual shoulder to grieve on. Technology is the only solution in such circumstances.” Doctor Poorna Chandrika, director of the Institute of Mental Health says what makes this harder is that most of those who die of Covid spend their final days alone, in isolation. “This makes it hard to overcome the reality of the loss.”

When lockdown took over
Family members of patients dying of Covid are going through the toughest times as they are not allowed to perform the usual rituals nor are they allowed to see their loved ones closely

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saavu Koothu covid 19 deaths
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp