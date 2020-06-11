Free online CA classes inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday inaugurated free online classes for chartered accountancy (CA). Speaking at the launch, the minister said that the country requires 10 lakh CAs in the near future.

“Considering the students’ future, the School Education Department had signed an MoU with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in June 2018 to provide free training to government and government-aided school students, a first of its kind initiative in the country,” he added. The foundation course will be conducted from June 10 to September 20 and exams are likely to take place in November.

Evaluation of class 11 papers

Even as the State cancelled pending class 11 State Board exam and said all students will be promoted, evaluation of the completed papers is being carried out, said a senior official from the School Education Department.