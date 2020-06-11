STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Meeting friends made ‘app’solutely easy

City Square shows you the central location between your and your friend’s place, ensuring nobody travels a long way. It saves fuel, money and time,” explains the 22-year-old. 

Published: 11th June 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

City Square was launched in May 2020

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai, its history and the umpteen hangout spots are not new to 22-year-old Prashanth Gurunath. All was well till his family decided to move their residence from Kotturpuram to Neelankarai four years ago. It was then that he realised how big an advantage he’d had, geographically, with a house placed so conveniently in the heart of the city. From the quiet stretch of the East Coast Road, every place — every haunt, every movie theatre, every hole-in-the-wall eatery, every friend’s house — was so far away. This, coupled with people’s general reluctance to venture out to the suburbs, meant that he was spending far more time and money on getting to where the fun was than on actual fun. That was until he fixed it with an app. 

City Square is Prashanth’s answer to find the best place for any set of people to meet, making sure no party is having to travel much farther than the other. It shows the restaurants available in locations that are equidistant to all parties checking in. Having debuted in May, the app has already attracted more than 1,000 users. “Plans are often made in the centre of the city. When I was living in Kotturpuram, I never realised this. But, after shifting to Neelankarai, having to travel at least 20 km each time (to meet someone) was tiring and time-consuming. When I spoke to a few Chennaiites, I realised this is the problem that a lot of them are facing.

City Square shows you the central location between your and your friend’s place, ensuring nobody travels a long way. It saves fuel, money and time,” explains the 22-year-old. A software developer, Prashanth took three years to develop this application. “It was one of my most ambitious projects. Balancing studies and work, and troubleshooting issues while developing the app, it took me three years. Also, four of my friends — S Sowbhagya and Rohitth Prakash, who helped with user interface and user experience prototyping, and M Deepthi and M Yazir, who helped with content creating and testing — were a major help,” he says. The app can be used universally and not just for meeting friends in your city, says Prashanth. “This app comes handy for travellers.

When you travel to a new city, depending on the places you want to visit, you can book a hotel in an equidistant location. All you need to do is add all the venues in the app to find the best place to stay. Similarly, if you want to meet somebody, but still have only limited time in that city, this app helps.” 
Prashanth believes that City Square can be useful for distribution industries too as they usually try to find a common place between their venues for their work. “For example, logistical firms position their headquarters in an equidistant location depending on their client base. Even in import and export industries where people have to distribute the goods, this app can be helpful. Godowns and storage places can be located midway,” he says.

The app is also particularly helpful during the pandemic when everyone is being advised to restrict their travel time. “I work as a volunteer to provide relief materials to sub-volunteers in different zones. With the help of this app, I am able to call all the volunteers to assemble in an equidistant location to distribute the materials,” says Divya Manoharan, one of the users. He plans to add other features to the app including taxi service integration, salons, hotels and markets among other things. The app is currently available only on PlayStore for free and he is working on making it iOS-compatible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Friends meeting City square New app
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp