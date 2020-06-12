STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14-day quarantine after COVID-19 test in Chennai now, says city civic body

This, coming at a time when the city is witnessing an average of 1300 to 1400 cases per day, has sparked outrage and rumours about testing being discouraged.

Published: 12th June 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:35 AM

The man movement is being monitored with the help of CCTV at kumaran Nagar Koyambedu where more than ten people were affected with coronavirus in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre twist, the city corporation commissioner has said that all those undergoing the COVID-19 test within the civic body’s limits must subject themselves to home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

All those coming into contact with them, such as their family members, must also do the same. This, coming at a time when the city is witnessing an average of 1300 to 1400 cases per day, has sparked outrage and rumours about testing being discouraged.      

Corporation commissioner G Prakash made the announcement on Thursday, while speaking at a meeting with representatives from ICMR recognised testing labs in the city. Totally there are 30 such labs in the city of which 12 are maintained by the government.

“Labs must collect details of all visitors, including their names, address, gender, age, occupation, and family details,” he said. That apart, they must also provide information on who they came in contact with over the past 15 days.

“Isolating a person who has given a covid test until result comes is important. Symptomatic patients should be isolated for longer even if negative. But isolating everyone who wants a test for 14 days even if they test negative and are asymptomatic will keep many away from testing (sic),” tweeted commentator and TV personality Sumanth Raman responding to the development.

Government home kids positive

The development comes on the heels of 35 children in a government run home in Royapuram testing positive for Covid.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, and has asked the State Health Secretary to file a report on the spread of the pandemic in shelter homes in the State by Monday.  

The report should list the steps taken to provide adequate healthcare to infected children and the measures to protect those not infected. “We have been told it’s because the warden was Covid-19 positive,” said the bench.

