40 people slapped with FIRs for violating 14-day home quarantine in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After multiple warnings, the Chennai Corporation has finally filed FIRs against 40 people for violating the 14-day home quarantine norms in the city.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Friday said that people who live with COVID-19 patients and step outside are putting the general public at risk. “If more people violate the quarantine norms, strict action will be taken against them,’’ he said.

He said that the Corporation had warned violators many times but because they are not paying heed, cases might be increasing in the city.

Prakash had said a few days ago that COVID-19 patients and family members who violate the norms would be shifted to the Corporation’s institutional quarantine centres.

Among the violators, seven each are from Royapuram and Tondiarpet, while four are from Thiruvottiyur.