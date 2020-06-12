STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man murders wife, kills self on wedding night

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a gruesome twist to what should have been a happy tale, a newlywed bride was murdered by her husband on the very night of her wedding, after which he took his own life. The incident has shocked the  residents of Ponneri in Tiruvallur. Sandhya (22) and Nethivasan (28) got engaged a year ago, and were supposed to tie the knot in March.

“Due to the lockdown, the marriage got postponed. It was finally held on Wednesday,” said a policeman. The couple tied the knot at a temple, and the families returned to the groom’s house.

Nethivasan was seen running out of the house by the family members at around 10.30 pm. When checked the bedroom, they saw Sandhya lying dead, with blood stains all over. Upon being alerted, the police launched a manhunt. On Thursday, they found that Nethivasan had hanged himself to death from a tree.
Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Sneha helpline 044-24640050).

Comments(1)

  • Iqra Shaikh
    I feel that the man did not commit suicide
    2 hours ago reply
