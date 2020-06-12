‘Resume wholesale markets to control price hike’

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being shunted out of Koyambedu foodgrain market, the traders who were battling to make ends meet are now fretting over their stocks kept in shops. To take out some of the existing stocks from their shops in the market, the traders assembled at the office of Market Management Committee for their permission.

However, the officials granted them an hour for the arduous task, which they say was not enough. Waiting outside the MMC office to get his papers signed, Mani who owns a grocery shop here says, “The biggest challenge for traders is to deal with the existing stocks kept in their shops.”

“Almost all traders have items ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore in their shops. We have incurred huge loss, I dont know how to pay my employees,” added Mani. Muthupandi, secretary of General Merchants Association Koyambedu Foodgrains Market, says that approximately goods worth Rs 40 crore are stuck in the market.

Looking at the losses, we are pondering over whether 17 associations of the Koyambedu Wholesale Fruits, flowers and vegetable market would go on a hunger strike or not, continued Muthupandi. Despite the current situation, the traders do not wish to be shifted to far off place. “It is not possible to shift the market to any other site,” says Muthupandi.

“We are still paying EMIs for the shops. It is a 20-year loan, we are worried if the government will continue with shutting down of shops,” says a trader. The foodgrain traders are even open to opening their shops on alternate days so as to curb overcrowding. “Our market is different from vegetable, fruits and flower market and it comes under Nerkundram,” added Muthupandi.

Muthupandi claims that shutting down the foodgrains market doesn’t augur well with the common man. “Pulses prices across the retail chains have manifolded, some supermarkets are selling urad dal at the rate of Rs 150 or above. This is double the original price, he says.

The retailers are charging exorbitantly, most food grain stocks are being sold above the whole sale rate, this is coming at a time when the entire market including the one in Kothwalchavadi, Chennai is in a state of disarray. This price hike can be tamed and brought back to normal only if the wholesale trade resumes in Koyambedu, he says. When Express contacted a MMC official, he said that the government is looking into the issue.