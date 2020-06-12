STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Resume wholesale markets to control price hike’

Muthupandi claims that  shutting down the foodgrains  market doesn’t augur well with the common man.

Published: 12th June 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

File photo of the Chennai corporation staff disinfecting the Koyambedu market in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being shunted out of Koyambedu foodgrain market, the traders who were battling to make ends meet are now fretting over their stocks kept in shops. To take out some of the existing stocks from their shops in the market, the traders assembled at the office of  Market Management Committee for their permission.

However, the officials granted them an hour for the arduous task, which they say was not enough. Waiting outside the MMC office to get his papers signed, Mani who owns a grocery shop here says, “The biggest challenge for  traders is  to deal with the existing stocks  kept in their shops.”

“Almost all  traders  have items ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs  1 crore in their shops. We have incurred huge loss, I dont know how to pay my employees,” added Mani. Muthupandi,  secretary of General Merchants Association Koyambedu Foodgrains Market,  says that approximately goods worth Rs 40 crore are stuck in the  market.

Looking at the losses, we are pondering over whether  17 associations of the Koyambedu Wholesale Fruits, flowers  and vegetable market would go on a hunger strike or not, continued Muthupandi. Despite the current situation, the traders do not wish to be shifted to far off place. “It is not possible to shift the market to any other site,” says Muthupandi.

“We are still paying EMIs for the shops. It is a 20-year loan, we are worried if the government will continue with shutting  down of shops,”  says a trader. The foodgrain traders  are even open to opening their shops on alternate days so as to curb overcrowding. “Our market is different from vegetable, fruits and  flower market and it comes under Nerkundram,” added Muthupandi.

Muthupandi claims that  shutting down the foodgrains  market doesn’t augur well with the common man. “Pulses prices across the  retail chains have manifolded, some supermarkets are selling urad dal at the rate of  Rs 150 or above. This is double the original price, he says.

The retailers are charging exorbitantly, most food grain stocks are being sold above the whole sale rate, this is coming at a time when the entire market including the one  in Kothwalchavadi, Chennai is in a state of disarray. This price hike can be tamed and brought back to normal only if the wholesale trade resumes in Koyambedu, he says. When Express contacted a MMC official, he  said that the government is looking into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp