Chennai city police chief spends Rs 2.25 lakh for medicine for COVID-19 positive subordinate  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police commissioner A K Viswanathan spent Rs 2.25 lakh to buy medicine to save a police inspector whose health is said to be deteriorating due to COVID-19.

The police inspector tested positive for the virus last week and was admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was later shifted to the city corporation's care centre at the IIT Madras campus for further treatment.

Police sources said that since Friday his health started deteriorating and he was again shifted to the government hospital. Doctors advised him to administer Actemra Tocilizumah. Since there is a shortage for this drug in Chennai, even for patients under government care, the families are generally asked to procure the drug. A senior police officer said that one injection costs Rs 75,000 and three injections should be administered to the police inspector.

On knowing this, Viswanathan, police sources said, volunteered to pay the cost for the drug and asked to go ahead and place the orders for it.

In Chennai, it is estimated that at least 585 police personnel have tested positive for the virus and 253 have returned to duty after being cured.