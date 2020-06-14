STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation forms COVID-19 response team to strengthen micro-level containment 

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the job of the micro-level team is to conduct fever camps in the wards, do door-to-door check ups and focus on elderly population.

Koyambedu market

File photo of the Chennai corporation staff disinfecting the Koyambedu market in Chennai (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to improve micro-level containment, the Chennai Corporation on Sunday appointed Assistant Engineers as heads of COVID-19 response team, across 200 wards in 15 zones of the city. 

In a meeting at Ripon Buildings, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the job of the micro-level team is to conduct fever camps in the wards, do door-to-door check ups and focus on elderly population. 

The response team would consist of health staff, sanitary staff, and volunteers as well.

“They will identify comorbid people through door to door campaigns and find out if there are any symptoms,” said Prakash. 

This move comes in the wake of positive cases going unabated in the city. 

As of June 13, active cases in Tondiarpet have surged to 2120, while in Royapuram it is 2023.

Teynampet has 1785 active cases and Anna Nagar has 1524 cases, Kodambakkam has 1311. 

Thiruvika Nagar, which was a worst affected hotspot, now has only 1041 active cases and officials seem to have controlled the spread there. 

