Dr Narayansamy takes over as dean for Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, MMC

By Express News Service

CEHNNAI: Continuing the change in top posts at the Health Department, Dr K Narayansamy, Director and Professor of Hepatology at MMC will now be holding the additional charge as Dean of MMC and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after Dr R Jayanthi has gone on leave until further notice.

In an order dated on June 12, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayanababu has appointed Dr K Narayanasamy as the dean of MMC and RGGGH, with immediate effect until further orders.

When queried, Dr Narayanababu told Express that Dr Jayanthi was feeling unwell since last week and she has gone on leave. “Her health condition is not related to COVID. It is not sure when she would return,’’ he said.

According to the order, Dr Narayanasamy has been vested with full administrative and financial powers exercised by a Dean of the hospital.

In the recent developments, Dr J Radhakrishnan had replaced Dr Beela Rajesh as Health Secretary while before that, Dr TS Selvavinayagam replaced Dr K Kolandasamy, who went on retirement.