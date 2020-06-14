STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dr Narayansamy takes over as dean for Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, MMC

According to the order, Dr Narayanasamy has been vested with full administrative and financial powers exercised by a Dean of the hospital.

Published: 14th June 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CEHNNAI: Continuing the change in top posts at the Health Department, Dr K Narayansamy, Director and Professor of Hepatology at MMC will now be holding the additional charge as Dean of MMC and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after Dr R Jayanthi has gone on leave until further notice. 

In an order dated on June 12, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayanababu has appointed Dr K Narayanasamy as the dean of MMC and RGGGH, with immediate effect until further orders. 

When queried, Dr Narayanababu told Express that Dr Jayanthi was feeling unwell since last week and she has gone on leave. “Her health condition is not related to COVID. It is not sure when she would return,’’ he said. 

According to the order, Dr Narayanasamy has been vested with full administrative and financial powers exercised by a Dean of the hospital.

In the recent developments, Dr J Radhakrishnan had replaced Dr Beela Rajesh as Health Secretary while before that, Dr TS Selvavinayagam replaced Dr K Kolandasamy, who went on retirement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean Dean Narayansamy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp