Chennai: Kodambakkam's low death rate attributed to availability of manpower during the outbreak

A senior official in the Kodambakkam zone attributed the low mortality in the zone to the adequate workforce at their disposal when the outbreak began. 

Disinfection works are carried out at Tamil Nadu Secretariat campus, in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the six zones that are considered hotspots for the COVID-19 attack, the Kodambakkam zone has the lowest death rate at 0.67%. This is lower than the city's official mortality rate which is at 1%.

Administrators have time and again said that Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones are the most 'challenging' of the 15 zones in the city, when it comes to controlling the pandemic. Of these, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has the highest death rate at 1.91%, followed by Teynampet at 1.27%, Royapuram at 1.2% and Anna Nagar at 1.04%. Along with Kodambakkam, Tondiarpet also registers a death rate lower than the city's average, at 0.97%.

A senior official who is working to control the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kodambakkam zone told Express that the reason for their low death rate could be that they had more than enough manpower at their disposal during the time when the outbreak in the zone began.

The main source that has been attributed to the spread of infection in this zone, is the Koyambedu market. The market was identified as being the primary source of infection by the end of April, when the cases elsewhere were negligible.

For example on April 30 when the Koyambedu cluster was at its early stages of growth, the city had a total of only 906 cases, most of which were in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram. As on Saturday, the city had a total of 30,444 cases.

"Since the outbreak here happened early on, we were able to push a lot of manpower to this area- towards contact tracing and testing those who were in contact with the market. This helped in early detection of a lot more cases and could have contributed to the low death rate," said a senior official.

Tondiarpet, is one of the worst affected zones in the pandemic, with 3781 cases, second only to Royapuram. However, it has managed to maintain a comparatively lower death rate.

"We have one of the highest ILI (Influenza Like Illnesses) detection rates in the city. We have also set up fever camps and mobile vehicles to help in early detection," said a senior official working in Tondiarpet.

