Three subordinate court judges in Chennai test positive for COVID-19

The judges were presiding over small causes courts located within the Madras High Court campus.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three judges of subordinate courts in Chennai tested positive for COVID-19. The judges were presiding over small causes courts located within the Madras High Court campus.

Sources said all three judges are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

Few staff members of the courts in the same building were also said to have tested positive for the virus. But it could not be ascertained how many of the staff have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, four judges of the High Courts, few members of the Central Administrative Tribunal and staff in Egmore court campus tested positive. The incident has given rise to concerns among the
court staff and they have urged that the entire court campus be sanitised.

The subordinate courts were functioning with limited staff since the first week of May due to the pandemic. The hearings were conducted only for urgent cases and that too via video conferencing. The judges mostly work from their chambers.

