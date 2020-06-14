Two more Covid positive boys run away from Tondiarpet hospital

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Episodes of Covid positive children running away from hospital are turning out to be new headache for Chennai Corporation. Just a few days after a boy ran away, now two more boys, aged below 15, have now gone missing from Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet from Saturday morning.

According to a corporation official from Zone 4 (Tondiarpet), the boys were inmates of a government-run home in Royapuram. Over the last week, about 40 children and some staff of the home tested positive.

“They were seen in the hospital on Friday night, but when the warden checked at ward 6 on Saturday, they were missing. A complaint has been filed with the local police,’’ the official said. Police sources said they had launched a search for the boys.

Currently, close to 40 Covid positive inmates of the home have been admitted at the hospital, while 33 other children have been quarantined at nearby Vivekananda school. While the escape incidents have raised a concern over the care and safety of the children at the hospital, officials claim that the children are monitored round the clock and given healthy food.

“They are given nutritious meals and allowed to interact with each other too,’’ the official added. Vanessa Peter of Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities says that the ambience in institutional facilities must be child-friendly. “In general, people have an aversion towards institutional care. So, hospitals and care centres must be more welcoming to children,’’ she said, adding that the centres must also have trained professionals to handle children.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary to file a response on how so many children from the government-run home had tested positive. A bench, led by Justice L Nageswara Rao, ordered the State’s Health Secretary to file a report on why precautions were not taken. The State is expected to file its response on June 15.The home has about 80 children. The corporation official said the first case in the home came up in the first week of June, and 40 more tested positive in the following days. The infection is believed to have spread from a staff of the home.

Dr Narayanasamy takes over as dean of RGGGH, MMC

Chennai: As part of the continuing changes in top posts of the Health Department, Dr K Narayanasamy, Director and Professor of Hepatology at Madras Medical College (MMC), will now hold the additional charge as Dean of MMC and RGGGH. Dr R Jayanthi, the Dean, has gone on leave until further notice. In an order dated June 12, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayanababu has appointed Dr K Narayanasamy as the Dean of MMC and RGGGH, with immediate effect until further orders.

When queried, Dr Narayanababu told Express that Dr Jayanthi was feeling unwell since last week and has gone on leave. “Her health condition is not related to Covid-19. When she will return is not known yet,’’ he said. In the recent developments, Dr J Radhakrishnan had replaced Dr Beela Rajesh as Health Secretary, and before that Dr TS Selvavinayagam replaced Dr K Kolandasamy as the Director of Public Health after the later went on retirement.