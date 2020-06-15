STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai in canvases: When art makes you nostalgic

Creators have opened their Instagram handles for people to read between their artistic lines — about the city’s past, present and future.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:27 AM

Using acrylic brown canvases and pen and line strokes on paper, Devaraj aims to bring out the sunnier, bustling side of the city. (Photo | @devarajart806 Instagram)

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seamless strokes, pen and ink drawings, cityscapes brought to life on acrylic canvases — artist Devaraj’s sketches of the flower, fruits and meat markets; naatu marundhu shops and maligai shops; autos and myriad lanes have been capturing the essence of Chennai in monochromes and earthy hues.

The artist, who currently works as an assistant professor at Alagappa University in Karaikudi discovered his calling in art when he turned 16.

“When I was in class 12, I used to draw on the pages of my Biology, Physics and Chemistry textbooks. My uncle saw the drawings, identified my potential and enrolled me into the Government Fine Arts College in Kumbakonam.

Until then, I never knew there were specialised courses for art. I am glad that I had him to guide me,” he shares. Finding himself with a lot of extra time in hand due to the lockdown, Devaraj began sketching the city’s landscapes and now, he has run out of art supplies!

“I had come to Chennai in February to attend an event at Kalaivanar Arangam. I ended up with a mobile camera roll full of images from that visit. So during the lockdown, when I was back at my hometown, Vilathikulam, I thought, why not sketch them.

After over two months, I’ve run out of supplies. This is a panchayat town and one doesn’t get even basic supplies here but I am an artist so, I am thinking of ways to make my own,” he says, over a phone call.  

Using acrylic brown canvases and pen and line strokes on paper, Devaraj aims to bring out the sunnier, bustling side of the city.

“I have been giving children in my town a glimpse of the ‘big city’ through my artworks. They are enjoying it! I am hoping to create more,” he shares.

For details, visit Instagram page @devarajart806

