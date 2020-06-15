'Cyberpunk Madras': This art series show portraits 'from the future'

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How would Chennai — the city that serves hot political debates over rendu vada oru tea (two vadas and one cup of tea); the land of Vadivelu jokes; a sprawling canvas for P James’ magic show posters and pulli kolams; home to hip-hop artistes at Vyasarpadi and Bharatanatyam performers at Mylapore — look in the year 3020 AD?



Architecture graduate, artist and designer Rimaz Mohammed might just be able to give you a glimpse through his speculative artworks.



Titled ‘Cyberpunk Madras’, the series are portraits and artworks “from the future”.

A tea master in an astronaut space helmet; a retrofitted ‘Dubagoor Hotel’ and ‘Maruti 8000’ hovercraft and quirky posters — Rimaz says this series was the result of lockdown and his quest to explore different types of art.



“Tea shops are part of our city’s cultural fabric. And I missed it during the lockdown. That was one of the many reasons how this series came about. I often swing from pre-history to the future...there’s always speculation and I love looking at alternate realities,” he says.

More than just a degree, architecture, he says, has qualified him to be a generalist. “We’ve been conditioned to look at places, people and objects in a certain way. I usually concentrate on exploring narratives that often go unnoticed,” he explains. Soon, he will be working on artworks that focus on local lores including the famous ‘Paati sutta vadai’ narrative; typographs on the walls of petty shops, and kolams that are luminous.

“I am from Mylapore. So I would want to explore everyday life that’s around me. The agraharams are one of my muses,” he shares.



For details, visit Instagram handle @Rimaz_Mohamed_