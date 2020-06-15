STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Cyberpunk Madras': This art series show portraits 'from the future'

Architecture graduate, artist and designer Rimaz Mohammed might just be able to give you a glimpse through his speculative artworks.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 03:21 AM

Titled ‘Cyberpunk Madras’, the series are portraits and artworks “from the future”.

Titled 'Cyberpunk Madras', the series are portraits and artworks "from the future".

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How would Chennai — the city that serves hot political debates over rendu vada oru tea (two vadas and one cup of tea); the land of Vadivelu jokes; a sprawling canvas for P James’ magic show posters and pulli kolams; home to hip-hop artistes at Vyasarpadi and Bharatanatyam performers at Mylapore — look in the year 3020 AD?

Architecture graduate, artist and designer Rimaz Mohammed might just be able to give you a glimpse through his speculative artworks.

Titled ‘Cyberpunk Madras’, the series are portraits and artworks “from the future”.

A tea master in an astronaut space helmet; a retrofitted ‘Dubagoor Hotel’ and ‘Maruti 8000’ hovercraft and quirky posters — Rimaz says this series was the result of lockdown and his quest to explore different types of art.

“Tea shops are part of our city’s cultural fabric. And I missed it during the lockdown. That was one of the many reasons how this series came about. I often swing from pre-history to the future...there’s always speculation and I love looking at alternate realities,” he says.

More than just a degree, architecture, he says, has qualified him to be a generalist. “We’ve been conditioned to look at places, people and objects in a certain way. I usually concentrate on exploring narratives that often go unnoticed,” he explains. Soon, he will be working on artworks that focus on local lores including the famous ‘Paati sutta vadai’ narrative; typographs on the walls of petty shops, and kolams that are luminous.

“I am from Mylapore. So I would want to explore everyday life that’s around me. The agraharams are one of my muses,” he shares.

For details, visit Instagram handle @Rimaz_Mohamed_ 

