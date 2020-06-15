No goodbyes for 'corona batch'

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Commencement speeches; a sea of colourful robes; enthusiastic graduands marching around the university campus; lawn chairs arranged in an orderly fashion; families beaming with pride; cheers, applause, and caps filling the sky.



In a utopian world, the class of 2020 would perhaps have celebrated years of hard work with a graduation ceremony to remember and stepped into the workforce with rose-tinted glasses. But in the prevailing pandemic-induced world, nothing is rosy.



With final exams rescheduled to a yet-unknown date, students receiving their diplomas through virtual ceremonies, and job offers getting rescinded, the ‘corona batch’ are looking at their future with dismay and a sense of uncertainty.

Dreams in the dark



For 21-year-old Vedhavalli Srinivasan, 2020 was a momentously important year — one that will be etched in her memory forever. Reason? The BCom student who graduated from a city-based college last year, dreamed of walking across the stage in robes to collect her degree certificate; turn, and wave to her parents.

“I’m the first-generation graduate in my family. It was my dream to see my parents seated in the ceremony hall, with pride and happiness in their eyes. Usually, the graduation ceremony takes place in February. But it got postponed and soon the lockdown came into force. Now, we’ve been told that there will be no graduation ceremony and that we’ll have to collect our certificates from the college. I’m quite bummed. Getting the degree in front of everyone was going to be not just a culmination of my hard work but my parents’ too,” shares Vedhavalli, who is now pursuing an MBA through a distance education programme.

With several companies delaying fresh hire and suspending their recruitment processes, for students like Vedhavalli, figuring the way forward seems like nothing but taking a shot in the dark. “There is not much information about the recruitment status of most companies. So job hunts have become a very taxing process...it’s made me anxious,” she rues.

In a rectangle



Pranav Devaraj, an engineering graduate from New York University was a ball of energy when he ushered in the new year. Awaiting the big day, he began making preparations. A royal blue suit, suede shoes, tickets for the family in Chennai — the 23-year-old was busy ticking the boxes in his ‘Graduation Day checklist’. But little did Pranav know that instead of breaking open a bottle of champagne with his friends, he would be in his Brooklyn residence, sipping a cup of hot cocoa and having a mellowed celebration online, along with other Indian students.

Earlier in May, he was part of the Embassy of India Student Hub’s virtual graduation ceremony for Indian students and their families in the US. “One of the many reasons students choose to study abroad is for the classroom experience and to witness a different graduation culture. So attending a virtual ceremony was something that I never imagined. It was a mixed experience. I was happy that instead of no ceremony, I at least had one. It was comforting to know there were lakhs of students treading a similar path and facing ordeals in the corona world. It made me feel less lonely. But, the future seems hazy. From securing a post-study visa to landing a job, there are too many things at stake now,” says Pranav, one of the 10-lakh-odd students pursuing higher education programmes abroad.

Degree debacles



Echoing Pranav’s concerns, Saishashank Balaji, an engineering student at Centrale Nantes, France, says that the future looks bleak for students who will be graduating amid a pandemic. “In a regular year, I would be completing my end semester thesis and exams by the end of August and have the graduation ceremony by December. Now, due to the pandemic, the academic year has been extended till December 31, 2020. So, I have no clue when the ceremony will take place. Even if there’s one, it probably will be virtual,” says the student, who had to also forego his Bachelors degree graduation ceremony.

“Since I had to enrol into the University, I moved to France and missed my under-grad ceremony too. Now there’s a good chance that I won’t have a Masters graduation either. Students work hard for the moment where they can get their hands on the certificate. That moment is what sums up all the hard work. Many of us have travelled miles, leaving behind friends and family, all for this. I feel like it’s been taken away from us,” he rues.

Also, the advantages that once existed for those looking for job opportunities in European countries have shrunk, making the journey even harder. “There was a time when job openings were active for at least two weeks, giving time for fresh graduates to apply. Now, with the pandemic, job loss and people with varied experience frantically applying for work, openings get filled within two days and recruiters close the thread. The trend is scary. With companies preferring people with more experience, the job market doesn’t look welcoming,” he explains.

Like Shashank, Avinash S, an Electronics Engineering student from the University of Bedfordshire, London, too missed his Bachelors graduation ceremony back here in Chennai. “I want to wear the robes but looks like it might not happen, again!” sighs the intern at a telecommunication services company.

Though online classes and work at the firm have been keeping him busy, worries about the future seem to constantly creep into the 23-year-old’s mind. “I am trying to land a full-time job in the same firm as I am not sure what the next year will look like with the new visa system,” he says, pointing to the new points-based visa system that will come into force from January 1, 2021, in the UK.

The system, according to the Home Secretary of the British cabinet Priti Patel was launched to attract the “brightest” from the world and to cut down the numbers of low-skilled workers coming to the country. “So, experience and skills will matter a lot and with tough competition in the market, it has put pressure on a lot of us. So getting a job now will be ideal otherwise going forward, who knows what will happen?” he says.

Pallavi, a media and communication graduate, who completed her Masters degree from SIMC Pune in March, says she never thought that she would have to leave university without bidding a proper farewell. “I had landed a job with a marketing agency in Mumbai and had to join by the first week of March. Our farewell was scheduled for the last week of March. I kept thinking that I’ll be going back to the university for the occasion. But, we did not have a farewell, and I am not sure if we’ll have a graduation ceremony,” shares Pallavi.

Credit due



For 21-year-old Jagriti*, a final year BCom student from one of the premium women’s colleges in the city, the final semester exams have been postponed indefinitely, leaving her doubtful about the likelihood of her achieving her dreams. “I got placed in Deloitte and even received an offer later. But now, I am unsure how everything is going to pan out. With the government cancelling class 10 exams, I fear something similar might happen to colleges too. Most colleges are based on a credit system and if our credit scores are less, it could be disastrous, especially when it is required for several international exams including the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) exam — a US certification,” she shares.

The efforts, time and energy of several graduands, who attended hours of corporate training have also gone down the drain, it seems. “I’ve had friends attend corporate training for as long as 50 days and now their job offers have been revoked. If our final semester is cancelled, we might be stepping into the corona economy without a strong foundation as most of the important subjects and key concepts are covered only in the last semester. It is important to conduct these exams and not cancel them to gauge our knowledge,” says Jagriti, who is also reeling under the pressure of repaying her education loans.

A new future



Though the absence of congratulatory hugs and cap tosses; receiving diplomas over mail; a grim economy and being laid-off have put dreams on hold, Gen Z seems to be putting on a brave front. Using technology as a selling point, cold networking, volunteering, honing core skills, making use of online meetings, being part of relief fundraisers, tapping resources that were once unavailable to the public and most importantly opening dialogues on building a wholesome society — to empower and enable themselves and their peers tide through tough times — they are heralding a new future. Like Oprah Winfrey said in her Facebook Watch commencement address, the class of 2020 will perhaps be the class that commenced a new way forward.

*Name changed