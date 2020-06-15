STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nostalgic 'nagaram': Hiral’s artworks makes you feel at home

When a creative slump during quarantine pushed her to draw day-to-day narratives, it opened the floodgates to artistic inspiration.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 03:21 AM

From the vivid image of a traditional drishti bommai to withered typography on a wall, the artist has accurately encompassed the quintessence of the city in her works.

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month before the COVID-19-induced lockdown was announced, 25-year-old Hiral Makwana decided to visit Kannagi Nagar — a resettlement colony that had been transformed into the city’s first art district.

Though charmed by the freshly painted walls and art that adorned the colony, something more rooted to the neighbourhood and the city caught her attention, kindling a sense of nostalgia.

“I saw people using the coal-fired iron box, a child buying chips in a small shop. For someone who grew up watching and experiencing all this, revisiting simple everyday life was extremely dear to me,” recounts the illustrator.

“I realised that I missed going out and sauntering on the streets of the city. So, I decided to relive what I saw at Kannagi Nagar, tap parts of my memory and create artworks that were representative of the city, people and their moods,” shares the artist, adding that most of her illustrations aren’t imaginary.

“I have to live in the moment, experience and feel it for me to translate anything into artwork,” explains Hiral, whose recent art series on the city has garnered attention. A child trying to choose between the famous wheel chips and ring chips at a hole-in-the-wall petty shop; an isthriwala ironing away a white shirt and the scene around a sugarcane cart are some of her most recent works. What stands out is the focus on detailing.

From the vivid image of a traditional drishti bommai to withered typography on a wall, the artist has accurately encompassed the quintessence of the city in her works. Adopting a warm and rustic colour palette, Hiral’s artworks make one feel warm, nostalgic and at home.

“To me, Chennai is home and visiting the beach to munch on corn, sundal and enjoy the breeze are what I’ve always loved doing. So I will be working on creating more digital illustrations that are fragments of my memories of the city,” she says.  

For details, visit Instagram page @Hiral_makwana

