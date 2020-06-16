Chennai: Uncontained 37 - What’s going wrong here

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 369 COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai, 37 have been active for over a month, making life difficult for officials working to contain the spread. If a zone does not have a positive case for at least 14 days, it can be de-notified. Till May 18, the norm was 28 days. Data shows that Royapuram alone has eight containment zones that have been active for a month now.

Also read: Here's a list of Chennai's containment zones declared by GCC

“The spread has been rapid in areas such as Pudumanaikuppam of Royapuram since May,” says an official there. “The area is congested and people spend time on roads most of the time here, making matters worse.” About a kilometre away, Raman Street and Pidariyar Kovil Street have reported close to 100 cases till date.

Tondiarpet has three containment zones that have been active for over a month. Solaiappan Street, which is about three kilometres long, is a containment zone since May 13. “This street is very long to monitor. There are several indications that people here continue to step out of their homes. Even a nursing home was temporarily sealed here for treating COVID patients,’’ says an official here.

Much worse are the containment zones in Nerkundram and Padi Kuppam area of Ambattur — which have been witnessing active cases since the last week of April. Padi Kuppam, a hot spot now, is associated with the Koyambedu cluster. “There are many slums in this area, and the number of cases has crossed 100,” says an official here.

On the brighter side, in South Chennai, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Sholinganallur do not have containment zones that have been active for a month or more. GCC’s Health Department officials attribute the better containment strategies implemented in South Chennai to the vast geographical area and lesser population density.

“People don’t live close to each other and apartments are more here. So, people were able to quarantine themselves without much discomfort,’’ a top health department official said. The official added that the 37 containment zones mentioned by Express would be on the top priority for the corporation. To narrow down on hotspots, the civic body had set up fever clinics for early assessment.

On Sunday, 203 fever clinics were set up across the city and 10,541 people attended. In that, 392 people with Influenza Like Illnesses were sent for tests. The focus was clearly more on Royapuram, as 65 camps were conducted there, and 199 ILI cases were picked up from the 3048 people who attended.“The teams have begun fever-camps and door-to-door screening, with focus to the worst affected hotspot. This will show results soon, given that there’s going to be a lockdown too,’’ the official said.

Vital street shut

After over 25 Covid cases were reported from the lanes off Arya Gowda street, a shopping hub in West Mambalam, shops there have been asked to shut down until further notice. Speaking to Express, a Corporation official said that the police department had also asked the corporation to consider closing down shops in the road and the streets branching off it since the place was found heavily congested.

“Based on the suggestion by the police department, Corporation officials including the zonal officer inspected the stretch on Monday morning,” said a corporation official. It was originally decided to close down the shops for a period of ten days. However, due to the impending lockdown, it will now remain closed until the end of the lockdown period.“We have announced the shops to close today afternoon but we will start implementing strictly from tomorrow (Tuesday),” the official said.