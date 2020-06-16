Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : I am a legal secretary of Bank of India Staff Union Ahmedabad unit. Is there any provision for conducting departmental enquiry or imposing punishment after retirement and is it also applicable to sub-staff and clerical staff of the bank?

— RENOLD CHRISTIAN

For the award staff there is no provision in the bi-partite settlement for conducting a domestic inquiry after retirement. Since pension was introduced later, it must be seen whether pension rules provide for continuation of inquiry after the date of superannuation. Normally, for government servants, pension rules provide conducting inquiry even after retirement if there was a specific loss caused by the employee but however, it has to be done within four years. In the absence of rules, there is no provision to continue the inquiry or to initiate a fresh inquiry since the relationship of employer e m p l o y e e s n a p s a f t e r superannuation.

My grandmother was a respected educationalist who was into teaching as early as 1920s. In around 1930s, she was transferred to another region where she decided to settle down. She purchased around half an acre of land with her savings and built a small home there, where my mother and her elder brother grew up. My uncle and his family enjoyed the whole property while we had to struggle in rented homes. In around 1980s, my grandmother died due to cancer. We all continued to be on good terms until my uncle passed away last year. That was when we came to know that the sale of my grandmother’s property had already happened 3-4 months prior to my uncle’s demise.

When I questioned my uncle’s son on this, he stated that my mother has no right on the property and his father and his family are the sole legal heirs. He says he got all the proof, but he is not ready to let us know what they are. He is an NRI. How can such a transfer (within family) or sale of this property be completed without my mother’s knowledge? How can we get to know what happened in 1980s which led to my uncle and his family becoming the legal heirs? What can we do now to get justice and is there a time frame to file any case in court?

— ANONYMOUS

You must first get details on the nature of encumbrances made on the property. You can apply for an encumbrance certificate with the sub-registrar office where the property is situated. The encumbrance may show how your cousin came to own the property. It may also show in case of sale as to who is the purchaser. If there was a sale, you can apply for a copy of the sale deed and then find out from the recitals how the property came to be devolved on your cousin. It is only thereafter you can decide the next course of legal action.

While the government is taking all efforts in containing the coronavirus by restricting movements, the ground reality with functioning of certain groups is diametrically opposite, forcing the poor commoners to venture out. There are several thousand senior citizens who have invested their savings with Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, and Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. These organisations insist on original FDRs for renewal/maturity payments. Now, during the pandemic, senior citizens like me would not like to risk our lives either by travel or to even send a post/courier. Many of us are not comfortable with modern technology either. Non-pensioners are suffering the most. Kindly advise what can be done.

— GOPALAN R

You are bound by the conditions imposed by the company floating the fixed deposit. Since you chose to deposit in a government-owned company because they offer little more interest than the banks, you are also bound to suffer the rules framed by them. They can’t be altered through any court action.