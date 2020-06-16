Fresh lockdown in Chennai aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 to other districts: Govt

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's decision to enforce yet another phase of the intense lockdown in Chennai was due to the concerns of other district collectors that people coming from the city are spreading the coronavirus. This was one of the reasons cited in the detailed government order on Tuesday.

According to the government order, the district collectors during a meeting held with the Chief Secretary on June 12 said the increase in COVID-19 cases in many districts of the state was due to people coming from Chennai.

The collectors during the meeting had sought more restrictions on such movement which will give them elbow room to control the spread of the infection.

Similarly, during the review meeting with zonal teams and senior police officials in Greater Chennai Corporation, the need for internal restrictions in the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate area was stressed. This would help break the disease cycle by focusing on early detection through fever clinics, focused testing, effective contact tracing and efficient management of quarantine and containment areas.

The decision was also taken in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Greater Chennai Corporation limits, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts due to a large urban population and the fact that in many zones, houses are located in close proximity and the average living space is small.