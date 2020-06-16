Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the words of experts are to be believed the stressed-out eyes of many of us are crying for attention these days. With the successive lockdowns forcing people to stay indoors, the usual functioning of our biological ‘cameras’ too have been affected as most people have shifted their gaze from distant or moving objects to just one fixed point: digital screens.It has been almost three months since work, entertainment, education and wellness activities have shifted to the confines of living rooms, and digital screens have become the indispensable partner in this process.

The digital screen-viewing time has increased by 40 per cent among those who have access to it, estimates Dr Ashvin Agarwal, executive director of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital. “There is a concern that this may lead to social problems as people, particularly children, will struggle to make eye contact while interacting with others,” he says.

Need for blinking time

Prolonged exposure to computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone screens often leads to a condition called the Computer Vision Syndrome, says Dr Radhi Malar from Fortis Malar hospital. Ideally, people blink about 15-20 times a minute. However, the natural blinking rate drops when people are engrossed in digital viewing, she says.

Keeping in mind the ideals

Prolonged exposure to digital screens will also lead to fatigue, stress and sleeplessness, says Dr Rajiv Raman, senior consultant, Sankara Nethralaya. This can be reduced by understanding the workplace ergonomics, he says. “People should be seated at least 20-25 inches away from the screen. The seat should be comfortable. If the room has an air-conditioner, it should not be directed at the face. It leads to further dryness of eyes,” he says. Dr Raman adds that while the screen brightness should be moderate, it should be a little brighter than the ambient light in the room.The conditions should be further adjusted for children, says Dr Ravindra Mohan from Gleneagles Global Health City.

“Most desks and chairs are designed for adults. Ideally, computer screens should be 15-20 degrees below the eye level. So kids should be seated accordingly,” he says adding that bigger the size of the display, the lesser impact it will have on the eyes.

Setting the time limits

Dr Mohan says that children under the age of two should not be exposed to digital viewing. “For brief periods, they can be allowed to see video calls. Their visual and cognitive growth will be affected if they are allowed to stare at screens without any interaction with it,” he says adding that children between 2 to 5 years-old can be allowed an hour of non-interactive screen time.“Pre-teens can be allowed a maximum of two hours and teenagers can be allowed two two-hour sessions with a break in between,” he recommends, emphasising that passive watching must be prevented as much as possible. However, if children are forced to attend lengthy online classes, their “other screen time” should be brought to a stand still, he says.

The rule of 20-20-20

Dr Soundari Sivagnanam, of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, says a simple “20-20-20 rule” must be followed while working or attending online classes. “Every 20 minutes, people should break away from their screen for 20 seconds and look at an object that is 20-feet away,” she says. Eyes are trained to look at distant objects in nature and therefore strains to focus on nearby objects. This exercise may help prevent long-term damage to the eye, she says. Eating a lot of leafy vegetables, fruits and nuts, and drinking plenty of water will help tear production and prevent dryness in eyes, she adds.