Man attends wedding during quarantine, tests positive

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Marudur police booked a 40-year-old Chennai returnee, who allegedly attended a wedding and later tested Corona positive, for violating quarantine norms.Speaking to Express, Chidambaram DSP Karthikeyan said, “After returning to his village near Bhuvanagiri from Chennai in early June, the man was instructed to be in home quarantine. However, he had attended a wedding, violating quarantine norms. Subsequently he also tested positive.

“As per information from the revenue department, we booked the man under sections 188, 270 and 271 of IPC,” added the DSP. Additionally, the district police, during the lockdown, have arrested 13,361 persons for violating section 144.