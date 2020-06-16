Residing responsibly

Team CE By

CHENNAI: The pandemic-induced lockdown has forced apartments and resident welfare associations to issue strict advisories .New ways to maintain order, safety, and mitigate the risk of infectionsnow define community living.

Three months into the lockdown, there is no dearth of talk of the ‘new normal’. From rigorous hygiene practices to unprecedented socialising norms, we have had to quickly get used to many precautionary measures to keep us and our own protected from the pandemic. With no cure in sight yet, we are looking at months more of this way of life even after the end of the lockdown. Even as our homes turn vulnerable, there’s much that collective effort can do. At least, that’s what apartments and residents welfare associations are banking on to get them through the coming months. While all this may be wellintended, it remains to be seen how well we’ll stick to the plan. But if these apartments are any example, there’s some hope.

Safety first

Jain Kences Retreat in Virugambakkam has managed well since the start of the lockdown. The complex has nine blocks with 256 apartments, housing 1,500 residents. From dayone, they have put in place all recommended safety measures, and some outside of it too. “There are around 50 senior citizens and 50-70 kids within the vulnerable age group of being more susceptible to the virus. The apartment has three gates of which two are shut to restrict movements. Sanitisers and thermal scanners are kept at the entrance. Essential services such as milk and newspapers are permitted. We have two plumbers who work on a shift basis and live inside the apartment.

They also deliver water cans at the doorstep. There’s a dedicated person to pick up Swiggy/ Dunzo or medicine orders from the gate. There’s a vendor who supplies vegetables to all the houses. Only 10- 15 per cent of the houses with senior citizens have asked their maids to come,” details Shanker Rajan, secretary of the apartment association. Being on good terms with the Corporation, they make sure that the garbage is cleared regularly and the common areas — lift and parking space — are disinfected once a week. Though people have been asked to stay indoors, the terrace is open from 5 pm to 7 pm, albeit with social distancing. Those who venture out to take a walk are made to wear masks. All residents are kept informed of latest developments through a WhatsApp group, he explains.

Complex issues

Rani Kalyan Kumar, secretary of Easwar Apartments in Saidapet, says that these standard practices have been in place at her apartments too. What more, when the first lockdown set the curfew for 1 pm, they even locked their gates to discourage people from violating the order. While this has been relaxed now, not much else has. As a means to avoid direct interaction, maintenance is collected through online payments. Even as the terrace is open at all times, they voluntarily follow a ‘one family at a time’ routine. “We live in congested areas where several apartments are built one after another in narrow lanes. So we need to be extra cautious while stepping out.

That sense of responsibility has helped us in handling the situation effectively,” she points out. While large complexes — ones that already had a semblance of a security system in place — have managed to roll out these measures with relative ease, their size might be the very same thing that gets in the way of successfully monitoring compliance. “There are about 30 floors and 1,200 houses within the community. We don’t know how much can be monitored and controlled on every floor,” says Divya Teja P, a resident of House of Hiranandani, Uthandi. “At a personal level, the residents have restricted themselves from stepping out if not for an emergency. We have also been asked to use the Aarogya Setu app. The problem we’ve encountered is that even if somebody takes an initiative to do something about the situation, it fades away within a few days,” she points out. This has been true of many apartment complexes in the city.

A huge complex in Egmore — with three blocks and nearly 100 units — has reversed almost every measure put in place. Delivery personnel, who were earlier stopped at the gate, are now allowed to go to individual houses. The security guards do not even check for masks anymore. Another in Nolambur seems to be going the same way. Smaller apartments, the ones with just 10 houses or less, fare even worse on the scale. Since these places do not have much of a common area to speak of, they are looking at much lesser risk too. Colonies too have similar problems, it seems. Anna Nagar’s AF Block, home to around 150 families, does not have a security guard or a person in-charge to look at who is going in and out of the area. Hence, the office bearers of the AF Block Residents Association make it a point to remind people to follow all hygiene protocols.

“We cannot check the temperature of everyone who comes into our locality. I personally make it a point to tell people to wear masks, when I see someone without one. I talk to maids and workers regularly and educate them about hygiene practices and about new developments,” says K Gopal, association secretary. Beyond this, it is up to the residents to stay safe, he adds. It’s easier said than done, apparently. In this gated colony at Kottivakkam, a gathering of around 10 people at one of the residences, forced the caretaker’s wife (employed as a maid there) to forgo social distancing and do her job. There was little she could do to stay away or confront the family about the ill-advised plans. Things are far more serious at this gated community in Korukkupet, where 15 of the 19 blocks have COVID- 19 positive cases. The community also has a medical centre, and a community centre that has been converted into a quarantine facility. Yet, the recent reopening of the play yard and residents using it from time to time has become a cause of concern, reports Mohit N Bafna.

Rules and regulations

While the first two rounds of lockdown, with its string of stringent measures, inspired dedicated compliance and higher level of vigilance, it has faded with the subsequent relaxation of lockdown norms. Now, even as the numbers tell a different story of the pandemic in the city, people seem to have grown far more comfortable with the situation simply because the severity of the lockdown has been eased to a great extent over the months. Yet, all isn’t bleak.

We have two weeks of a complete lockdown coming up; perhaps this will help address the rising number of cases here. On the side of the civilians, there are some going the extra mile, even as their neighbours and the powers that be seem to be headed in the other direction. Starting small, The Metrozone in Anna Nagar does not allow delivery executives to use the lifts — just to limit the number of places they might come in contact with. Residents have been advised to check the ‘lockdown history’ of maids they wish to bring back to service; if anyone in their family has tested positive, if they have been to containment zone, and the like. They are looking at new protocols going forward, says Sunny*, a resident there.

Fathima*, a resident of S&P Living Spaces in Ayanambakkam, reports that they have been asked to use No- BrokerHOOD , a visitor management app. It allows people to enter information about the entry and exit of maids, cabs, autorickshaws, and guests. “The residents get a notification when the guest enters. Autorickshaws and cabs are stopped at the gate, the driver is photographed and the entry is uploaded into the system with his name and contact details,” she explains. While this might seem like a lot of work, it might come in handy when contact tracing becomes necessary. At Jain Kences Retreat, the focus is on keeping people from unnecessary interaction.

“Earlier, a group of us used to go to the temple within the premises, chant shlokas, go for a walk and chat for a few hours before heading to our respective homes. Now, there is close to zero interaction,” says Raaji, a resident. There are plenty of examples — on both sides of the axis — to learn from. What we pick might dictate our fate for years to come. Being caught in the middle of a highly sensitive zone, Mohit calls for every individual to work together to keep everyone safe. “I think now, especially with the cases shooting, people should be more careful. The regulations that were initially implemented have to be enforced until there’s a cure for the virus. It’s not enough if just a handful of people take the efforts to stay safe and follow protocols...it’s everyone’s responsibility,” he insists. Wouldn’t you agree? * Names changed