Tamil Nadu yet to decide on Billroth plea to use four floors for Covid

Published: 17th June 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil  Nadu government is yet to decide on Billroth Hospital’s plea to use its four floors for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The Supreme Court had agreed to the hospital’s plea on May 27, and gave permission to allocate the four floors for providing additional beds to Covid-19 patients. It was said that the hospital will provide at least 150 beds for such patients.

Following the Supreme Court observation, Billroth Hospital approached Chennai Metropolitan Development authority who then sent the file to Health Department. Earlier,  the Apex court had stayed a Madras High Court order directing the demolition of top five floors of  an eight-storey block of Chennai’s Billroth Hospitals for violation of  approved building plan. However, the court did  not permit to use the four floors for any activity as  it was found to be unauthorised and without sanction.

Though  the hospital had urged the court to defer the demolition until the  consideration of an application to regularise buildings constructed  before July 2007, the HC had termed it as a desperate bid to somehow protract the eventual demolition of the unauthorised  construction.

When Express tried to contact the health department officials, they did not comment on the issue.

