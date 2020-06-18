STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna University disagrees to make more room for COVID-19 wards on campus

Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa told TNIE that around 650 beds in the campus have already been handed over to repurpose as isolation wards and that the varsity cannot make more space.

Published: 18th June 2020

Anna University

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has said it cannot hand over more space in its campus for the Chennai corporation for the use as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa told TNIE that around 650 beds in the campus have already been handed over to repurpose as isolation wards and that the varsity cannot make more space.  "We have handed over space for 650 beds in the Postgraduate Hostel and the Knowledge Block to the Corporation already," he said.

The Chennai Corporation has asked the varsity to hand over space for 1,000 additional beds. Surappa said that this would mean handing over hostels currently used by students.  "The other hostel rooms in the varsity are occupied by students' belongings. We cannot clear their belongings without permission," he said.

When contacted a senior corporation official said that 650 beds are already in use for railway quarantine. “Ideally they should give (the additional beds) since it’s also a government body and when another government body is asking, they should make arrangements for it,” said a senior Corporation official. A notice has been issued in this regard earlier, he added.

Some hostel rooms are occupied by students who could not leave the campus in time as well.

