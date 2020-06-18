Breaking the lock

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a deja vu moment. Yet again people with packed bags were found fleeing the city. Yet again, crowds swarmed liquor stores in the outskirts and markets in the city. And, yet again in the eleventh hour, the government relaxed the ‘intensive’ lockdown that is set to be g i n tomorrow. Anxious migrant workers thronged the Central Station, in hundreds.

The narrow by-lane connecting the station with the Old Moore Market was packed. Stalls were set up by volunteers to provide food and water to the workers waiting under the scorching summer sun. Fevicol cans and discarded buckets were being used to stock water by the workers, for their long, arduous journey. Miles away at the city borders, hundreds of vehicles were stopped and sent back.

Only those with a valid pass were allowed to leave. A lot of drinkers, who set out on a last-minute shopping spree, returned disappointed. The cops claimed to have stopped around 6,000 vehicles from leaving Chennai. Still, hundreds managed to infiltrate the borders, and secure their stock. Crowds swelled at shops. Many said they paid an extra Rs 50-Rs 200 and picked up whatever brand was available.

An enterprising young auto driver, who came all the way from Vadapalani in the heart of the city to a shop in Kandigai, says he borrowed money to buy liquor. But the prices had gone up by Rs 200. On bikes, many families fled Chennai for their hometown in other parts of the State. With bulging bags slung on their shoulders, children placed precariously over the petrol tanks, they left on a journey of several hundreds of kilometers. On the other side, a trader returning to the city from Puducherry said he had to cross 20 checkpoints on the way home. The 3-hour travel time has now increased to five hours.

Shoppers continued to throng markets, shops, and roadside vendors. It’s not like they will be shut down during the lockdown, but that did not make a difference. Ironically, it was one such shopping spree at the Koyambedu market that set-off a massive Covid cluster, one that authorities are still struggling to contain.