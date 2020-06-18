STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai lockdown: Ola to offer emergency services on app from June 19 

Ola says they have mapped over 350 hospitals across Chennai into the app and the service will also be available for customers who need to travel to and from Airports and Railway stations. 

Published: 18th June 2020 05:53 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai under intensified lockdown from June 19, Ola, one of India's more popular cab hailing services, has enabled 'Ola Emergency' services on its app. 

This should provide relief and a much-needed mode of transport to citizens who do not have private vehicles to travel to hospital in case of a medical emergency. 

Starting June 19, the company says the service will be available in Chennai for all non-COVID related medical trips from home to hospitals and vice versa. 

Ola says they have mapped over 350 hospitals across Chennai into the app and the service will also be available for customers who need to travel to and from Airports and Railway stations. 

The company in a press release said they have equipped all their driver-partners with hygiene kits, safety equipment and implemented a suite of precautionary and preventive measures.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government had relaxed the new lockdown norms to allow pre-paid autos, taxis and private vehicles to transport passengers from railway stations and airports.

Police personnel will be regulating these vehicles in railway stations and airports and e-pass will be issued by TN e-governance agency.

Use of private vehicles for medical emergencies was always allowed.

