Portal to connect job seekers and firms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched the Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal – www. tnprivatejobs.gov.in – with a view to provide job opportunities for the youth here. The free of cost portal is expected to act as a bridge between private firms and job seekers. Through the website, youth who wish to work in private sector can register online by filling their educational qualification, experience, etc., and the companies in MSME can upload vacancies and recruit through the same.

The portal is expected to replace and replicate the functions of job fairs conducted earlier. Apart from providing options in sectors such as automotive, BFSI, ITITES, logistics, food processing, beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware, instrumentation, construction etc., job seekers can also browse a location of their choice, type of job, jobs by gender, and salary range. The portal also has a section for people with disability.

Disbursal of Rs 1,000 cash relief from June

Chennai: Food Minister R Kamaraj on Wednesday said that Rs 1,000 as assistance for the lockdown period, announced by Chief Minister Palaniswami to rice card holders, would be disbursed at doorsteps between June 22 and 26 in Chennai and parts of Thiruvalluvar, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram between 8 am and 6 pm. As such, ration shops will not function during these days. In the above areas, so far, 78 per cent of family card holders have received essential commodities. The rest can receive supply from June 27 at ration shops.