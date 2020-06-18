The modern yogi

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not a stranger to the spotlight, one could argue that Sarvesh Shashi, entrepreneur and millennial yogi, has breathed some new life into a mindful lifestyle while helping millions of others breathe out. Confident, successful and despite having met (THE!) Jennifer Lopez, Shashi still has an air of humility and calm about him. Over the length of a conversation, we deconstruct his silent demeanour to discover a vivacious 27-year-old who loves adventure and shopping, just as much as he relishes his paneer. Excerpts follow:

You’ve been written about extensively, so what would you say is something that the public would be surprised to learn about you?

I’m a party animal. I was in Goa for New Year’s, and those four days put together, I would have slept for 10 hours. I was dancing for 14 hours straight, with no alcohol or drugs needed. I remember people coming up to me to ask me what substance I was on. The simple answer is Anulom Vilom — a Pranayam (breathing exercise). I think that’s a side of me that people don’t see very often.

Your Instagram feed reflects impeccable taste and a conscious lifestyle. Would you say that’s an important part of you?

I feel a lot of people think that if you’re a yogi, you wear only one set of clothes and whatnot. But as a matter of fact, I love clothes. I love shopping as well. I’m definitely metrosexual and enjoy taking care of myself. I do enjoy the occasional roadside shopping in Thailand. Having a taste for the finer things in life, what would your ideal weekend look like? Also, no yoga allowed! If I was in Mumbai, I would wrap up with work by noon and go for a paneer-heavy lunch. Did I mention that I love paneer? Also, Soho House in Mumbai is one of my favourite places. It’s a great place to just relax. The view from Soho House is just spectacular and I usually find myself there till about 2 am. Sundays are a little bit slower, I spend time at home and catch the sunset at Soho House. That would be an ideal weekend for me.

Would you say that you’re a religious person?

(Prior to lockdown) Every Saturday, I would go to the temple. I think that the energy of the space is just fantastic. I would rather say that I’m a spiritual person. Spirituality to me means coming to oneself — apne taraf aana. Apart from that, I’m agnostic and appreciate the serenity of different spaces, be it temples, mosques, or Buddhist monasteries.

Being an avid traveller, what are some of your most memorable trips?

I like to take a break from work and travel once every three months. Maldives, Seychelles — actually, anywhere with a beach is an absolute dream. In 2019, I was in London, almost nine times, so that’s one of my favourite cities. Vietnam and Bali were pretty amazing too. The white-water rafting in Bali is the best! I think that every trip brings you a certain memory, but for me, anything that is largely adventure-driven excites me the most. I’ve gone bungee-jumping in Macau and also done sky-diving in 102-degree Celsius weather, so those were pretty big moments.

How has it been shuttling between Mumbai and Chennai, two cities with completely different vibes?

I love Mumbai and fit right in. Chennai, I reserve mostly for long weekends and work. In Mumbai, I quite often get flooded with Diwali parties and Holi parties, so when it gets too much, I come back to home base. But Mumbai has also given me opportunities to meet a lot of people, particularly from Bollywood. And it’s been quite astonishing to see how welcoming and humble they are.

What would be your guide of favourite places to go for a Chennaiite visiting Mumbai?

I would say Soho House first and then we can go grab some chaat. Then, a yoga class before a drive on the Bandra-Worli sea link. And finally, Marine Drive, the only place to truly experience the city’s beauty at night.

Any hobbies apart from building a yoga empire?

Dance! I absolutely love to dance. I did train professionally for a while. One year of Bharatanatyam, and four years of western but now I’m just all-out on the dance floor. I dance so much sometimes that I have to go switch my shirt out in the club. Any music gets me going, no matter if its Senorita or Naaku Mooka.

Having rubbed shoulders with a few of Hollywood’s biggest stars, was there ever a moment where you felt starstruck?

Yes, I did meet Jennifer Lopez but I don’t think I was starstruck, but rather astonished by how grounded she was. I don’t think there was ever a moment like that for me, not even while meeting Dwayne Johnson. There was definitely an ‘oh, wow’ moment at their personalities, even with my absolute favourite, Malaika Arora. She is simply the nicest person around.

How have you seen yourself evolve over the years, through work or otherwise?

I was quite an arrogant and angry kid growing up, and I’ve seen that completely change. Now, I practise something called ‘Detached Attachment’, which basically means that when I’m with you, I’ll completely be there and then I enjoy my own space. I really enjoy all the relationships in my life, spending quality time with someone is very important to me.

What’s your favourite piece of advice?

The difference between good and great is patience.