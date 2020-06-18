STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The modern yogi

Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Sarva Yoga, loves shopping, adventures, paneer, and dancing just like any other 27-year-old

Published: 18th June 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Sarva Yoga

Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Sarva Yoga. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not a stranger to the spotlight, one could argue that Sarvesh Shashi, entrepreneur and millennial yogi, has breathed some new life into a mindful lifestyle while helping millions of others breathe out. Confident, successful and despite having met (THE!) Jennifer Lopez, Shashi still has an air of humility and calm about him. Over the length of a conversation, we deconstruct his silent demeanour to discover a vivacious 27-year-old who loves adventure and shopping, just as much as he relishes his paneer. Excerpts follow:

You’ve been written about extensively, so what would you say is something that the public would be surprised to learn about you?
I’m a party animal. I was in Goa for New Year’s, and those four days put together, I would have slept for 10 hours. I was dancing for 14 hours straight, with no alcohol or drugs needed. I remember people coming up to me to ask me what substance I was on. The simple answer is Anulom Vilom — a Pranayam (breathing exercise). I think that’s a side of me that people don’t see very often.

Your Instagram feed reflects impeccable taste and a conscious lifestyle. Would you say that’s an important part of you?
I feel a lot of people think that if you’re a yogi, you wear only one set of clothes and whatnot. But as a matter of fact, I love clothes. I love shopping as well. I’m definitely metrosexual and enjoy taking care of myself. I do enjoy the occasional roadside shopping in Thailand. Having a taste for the finer things in life, what would your ideal weekend look like? Also, no yoga allowed! If I was in Mumbai, I would wrap up with work by noon and go for a paneer-heavy lunch. Did I mention that I love paneer? Also, Soho House in Mumbai is one of my favourite places. It’s a great place to just relax. The view from Soho House is just spectacular and I usually find myself there till about 2 am. Sundays are a little bit slower, I spend time at home and catch the sunset at Soho House. That would be an ideal weekend for me. 

Would you say that you’re a religious person?
(Prior to lockdown) Every Saturday, I would go to the temple. I think that the energy of the space is just fantastic. I would rather say that I’m a spiritual person. Spirituality to me means coming to oneself — apne taraf aana.  Apart from that, I’m agnostic and appreciate the serenity of different spaces, be it temples, mosques, or Buddhist monasteries. 

Being an avid traveller, what are some of your most memorable trips?
I like to take a break from work and travel once every three months. Maldives, Seychelles — actually, anywhere with a beach is an absolute dream. In 2019, I was in London, almost nine times, so that’s one of my favourite cities. Vietnam and Bali were pretty amazing too. The white-water rafting in Bali is the best! I think that every trip brings you a certain memory, but for me, anything that is largely adventure-driven excites me the most. I’ve gone bungee-jumping in Macau and also done sky-diving in 102-degree Celsius weather, so those were pretty big moments. 

How has it been shuttling between Mumbai and Chennai, two cities with completely different vibes?
I love Mumbai and fit right in. Chennai, I reserve mostly for long weekends and work. In Mumbai, I quite often get flooded with Diwali parties and Holi parties, so when it gets too much, I come back to home base. But Mumbai has also given me opportunities to meet a lot of people, particularly from Bollywood. And it’s been quite astonishing to see how welcoming and humble they are. 

What would be your guide of favourite places to go for a Chennaiite visiting Mumbai?
I would say Soho House first and then we can go grab some chaat. Then, a yoga class before a drive on the Bandra-Worli sea link. And finally, Marine Drive, the only place to truly experience the city’s beauty at night.

Any hobbies apart from building a yoga empire?
Dance! I absolutely love to dance. I did train professionally for a while. One year of Bharatanatyam, and four years of western but now I’m just all-out on the dance floor. I dance so much sometimes that I have to go switch my shirt out in the club. Any music gets me going, no matter if its Senorita or Naaku Mooka. 

Having rubbed shoulders with a few of Hollywood’s biggest stars, was there ever a moment where you felt starstruck?
Yes, I did meet Jennifer Lopez but I don’t think I was starstruck, but rather astonished by how grounded she was. I don’t think there was ever a moment like that for me, not even while meeting Dwayne Johnson. There was definitely an ‘oh, wow’ moment at their personalities, even with my absolute favourite, Malaika Arora. She is simply the nicest person around. 

How have you seen yourself evolve over the years, through work or otherwise?
I was quite an arrogant and angry kid growing up, and I’ve seen that completely change. Now, I practise something called ‘Detached Attachment’, which basically means that when I’m with you, I’ll completely be there and then I enjoy my own space. I really enjoy all the relationships in my life, spending quality time with someone is very important to me. 

What’s your favourite piece of advice?
The difference between good and great is patience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp