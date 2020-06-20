Bringing retro back to the metro

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The vintage revolution has been sweeping Gen Z for a few years. Fashion, art, culture, music — retro domination is astonishing and delightful. No wonder then, in 2016, a 30-year-old Neeraj Sablok gathered the guts to quit his corporate life and take his keen ear for vintage music to the masses. He set up Noizzy Box to sell vintage speakers of high-quality sound and retro design. “Music has been and will continue to be a part of my life. My wife and daughter also love listening to music. Every day, we sit together after dinner and listen to some good music. My daughter plays judge to what music will play. It depends on her mood; she alternates between peppy music and old songs,” he says.

Neeraj was born in Chennai and raised by his grandfather. “He had a vinyl player, which did not work. It looked very amusing to me, and one day my grandfather got it repaired. When the music started playing, my love for vintage equipment began. They are so classic,” he shares. It was at a friend’s wedding in China, when Neeraj got the idea of starting a shop that sells vintage radios. “There, I found a dummy of an antique speaker. I bought it for my grandmother so that she can use it as a showpiece at home. However, when I gifted it to her, she turned the knobs and smiled remembering her childhood. I wanted to see that smile on everybody’s face,” he says.

But the journey in this field has not been rosy. Finding a manufacturer of vintage radios was difficult. “Through one of my friends, I found an old man who had a junkyard and was manufacturing radios when he was young. I sourced raw material from Taiwan and he made 186 pieces for me. I then began Noizzy Box in January 2016 and the vintage audio systems sold like hot cakes,” he says. After the old man died, Neeraj had to start his own production unit, which now he has in China. Today he produces his own stereos.

Music for everyone

For a man whose personal and professional life is defined by music, even the threatening clouds of COVID-19 have done little to put paid on his plans to celebrate World Music Day on June 21. “Music doesn’t differentiate based on caste or colour. Everyone is allowed to listen to good music. Studies have shown that certain notes of music help relieve stress and depression. It can universally calm the mind and soothe it. That is why, last year for Music Day, we tied up with a couple of radio stations and gave out retro speakers to a few listeners,” he shares.

While the lockdown has pushed the team at Noizzy Box to work remotely and resize their otherwise grand plans for World Music Day, Neeraj is convinced that these are times when people are listening to good, retro music. “Coronavirus has been good for the music industry. People are crossing so many boundaries to share their music. I have also noticed a rise in the number of people who have subscribed to vintage music,” he says.

Being in the business of music, Neeraj is tuned into the shifting trends of preferences. “From just being a theme, the concept of retro has evolved to be a completely different category with multiple genres. As trends often repeat, the trend for retro music is also repeating. I have noticed many more people listening to retro music. It’s the feel of a retro radio that brings more nostalgia and definition to the music,” he explains.

This year, Neeraj plans to celebrate World Music Day with his family and friends. “Neither my family members nor I play any instruments, but we all love to sing. My daughter has the best voice, and I hope that she picks up a liking for it. We normally set a mehfil when we plan a night with friends, but this time we plan to catch up on Zoom and have a digital party,” he shares.

With technology making pathbreaking innovations, listening to music has also become a very personal experience. “There are multiple layers to a complete piece. When listening to live music, one can easily distinguish the different sounds. Recorded music, on the other hand, reaches the ears differently. The quality of sound will have to be adjusted to the kind of music one likes to listen to. People listening to loud music are more often than not lost in their world,” he says.

With the coronavirus making digital gatherings a hot trend, Insta Live concerts, Zoom open mic sessions have become the new norm. Artistes — senior and junior, professional and amateur — are finding their footing in this digital world. “This World Music Day isn’t just about listening to good music, it is about sharing music across boundaries that go beyond geographical lines. Genres like folk and fine arts are receiving audiences from around the globe and social media has a huge role to play in that. However, it has also given retro music a platform to shine and bring back memories of the good old days before the pandemic while expecting happy days after it,” he says.