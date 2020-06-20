STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Concerns over non-functional child rights body

"The role of the department is crucial as it monitors activities of the child welfare committees and district child protection units.

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raising concern over the lack of monitoring of child rights issues, activists point out that the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSPCR), the judiciary body in the State, has been dysfunctional for over six months. According to official sources, the chairperson post has been vacant since January and the members’ posts have been vacant since March. The TNSPCR, which comes under the social defence department, monitors child abuse, child labour, child marriage and other child-related issues across the State.

“The role of the department is crucial as it monitors activities of the child welfare committees and district child protection units. They have to assign officers at district-level and get a daily report from them. With the lockdown in force at Chennai, the department should be functioning in full swing, but unfortunately, it has been dysfunctional for months,” said A Devaneyan, an activist.

He also pointed out that unless there is monitoring, crucial issues will go unreported. Another major challenge is that there are no counsellors for child victims and this affects their mental health, especially during lockdown. Meanwhile, on Friday, members from Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch, Campaign Against Child Labour and Shout for Freedom submitted a petition to the State government urging appointment of officials and to begin monitoring of child issues.

They also stated that Covid-19 has slowed down the economy and this in turn will affect people in unorganised sectors, who might force their children into marriage. Cases of child trafficking and child labour too are likely to increase, they said. The members also demanded that the State form a committee to ensure children are safe in every district and that reports are submitted on the status of distress calls. A senior official in the social defence department claimed that applications have been called for the posts and soon, appointments will be made.

