Over 1000 cases in Chennai keep TN tally high

CHENNAI: Fresh cases on Friday touched 2,115, taking the Statewide tally to 54,449. Even as the State capital reported 1,322 cases, the city and three other districts went into a lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The Statewide death toll rose to 666 with 41 deaths reported on Friday. All of the deceased were in the 38-88 age group. With the fresh cases, Chennai’s tally stood at 38,327.

Significant number of cases were reported from the city’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu (95), Kancheepuram (39) and Tiruvallur (86). A media bulletin said 10 of the deceased has no co-morbid conditions. Twenty-nine of the deceased were from Chennai. Meanwhile, Minister KP Anbalagan denied reports that he had tested positive.