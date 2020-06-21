Eateries to allow only takeaway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hotels’ Association on Saturday announced that only takeaways will be allowed from restaurants across the State till June 30.

“We do not want to risk lives of our customers or the staff. Keeping overall health of the public in mind, we had to take this decision,” said A Venkada Subbu, president of the association. He added that both app-based and direct parcel services would be available at restaurants. M Ravi, President of Chennai Hotels Association said, lack of customers and increase in costs had hit the industry post relaxation of lockdown norms on June 8.

M Ravi says...

Despite resuming dine-in, we hardly saw any customer. Most opted for delivery. Running costs increased because we had to pay the salaries and maintenance costs