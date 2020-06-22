STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even milk agents, LPG delivery men and Tangedco staff not allowed into Chennai sans e-passes

Owing to this, essential services are likely to get disrupted in a few parts of the city

A junction near Quaide Millath salai in Triplicane closed for traffic by placing barricades as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Chennai police tightening restrictions during the complete lockdown, workers from Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts engaged in essential services in the city are facing an ordeal in reaching their workplaces. Owing to this, essential services are likely to get disrupted in a few parts of the city.  

The police allegedly refused to allow LPG delivery persons, milk agents, petrol pump staff and employees of Tangedco without e-passes. While companies alone are permitted to apply for transit passes for their employees, the police are insisting on e-passes for all workers coming on two-wheelers from neighbouring districts.

These workers said they are undergoing a lot of hardships owing to the lack of coordination among government departments. The workers have been asked to report to the office regularly but the police are demanding transit passes issued after June 19.

A petrol pump employee from Tiruvallur who works in Ambattur said he was twice denied permission into the city at Thirumazhisai and Sevvapettai checkposts. “Fuel outlets have not issued e-passes to employees as we work on a rotational basis. With no train and bus services, I travel by a two wheeler, but we are treated like criminals at the police check posts,” he said.

Similarly, even a few Tangedco staff also faced similar issues while travelling from Chengalpattu to Tambaram.

“Motorists are allowed into the city according to the whims and fancies of police personnel manning the check posts. In spite of showing an identity card, the police at Paranur check post wanted me to get an e-pass to enter the city. They don't seem to be aware that employees cannot get e-passes on their own,” charged a Tangedco employee from Chengalpattu.

LPG delivery persons, milk agents and Aavin employees also faced similar issues while reaching their workplaces.

Official sources from the police denied the charges and said clear instructions had been given to all government departments to apply for e-passes for their employees. "We have been advised not to dilute the lockdown norms up to June 30. The workers from essential sectors should get e-passes with the support of their employers," said a police officer.

