Evening showers in Chennai to continue for next couple of days

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, several parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram have received 10 mm of rainfall

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

A woman caught in rain. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will continue to get evening showers for the next two days, says the forecast of the regional meteorological centre (RMC) here.

"The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas especially during evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively," the Area Cyclone Warning Centre of the RMC said.

Chennai and its neighborhood have been receiving light to moderate rainfall for the last couple of days. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, several parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram have received 10 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted in southern districts of the state like Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Coimbatore where the southwest monsoon is active.

