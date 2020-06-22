Homeless man found dead on pavement in Chennai, body left unclaimed for hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A homeless man was found dead on the pavement opposite the city corporation's headquarters on Monday morning. Three hours after construction workers nearby alerted police, the body was finally taken to a mortuary.

The man, whose identity is not yet known, used to sleep on the pavement, said the workers. On Monday morning, they checked on him since he did not wake up even until 9 am. On realising he was dead, they called the 108 ambulance service.

There was no response even after a few photojournalists also called 108. Finally, calls were made to the local police. The policemen who arrived at the spot used a motorised tricycle to finally take the body to a mortuary a little after 12 noon.

A police officer said as the 108 ambulance is designated for COVID patients they refused to transport the body as there was no test for COVID was taken when the patient died.

"We called the ambulance services but they claimed to have gone for COVID duty and we waited

for close to one and a half hours but they did not respond. We were skeptical to move the body as we did not have PPE suits. As there was no other option we ensured we wore masks and gloves and later we made

arrangements to move the body to the mortuary."said a police officer.

The officer also confirmed that a COVID test was taken after the body was shifted to the mortuary and the results are awaited.