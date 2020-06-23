STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

74-year-old COVID-19 positive man 'missing' in Chennai for over 12 days, son seeks help from public

The man, Adikesavan, tested positive for coronavirus on June 10 and was taken for a screening the next day subsequently to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, from where he went missing.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Adikesavan has been missing over 12 days now

Adikesavan has been missing over 12 days now

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 74-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus in Chennai has been missing for over 12 days after being taken to a government hospital for admission.

The man, Adikesavan, tested positive for coronavirus on June 10 and was taken for a screening the next day by corporation officials to a centre in Ekkaduthangal and subsequently to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

He was taken along with five others but he did not have a mobile phone with him.

Meanwhile, Adikesavan's son, was under the impression that his father was at KMC as the sanitary inspector confirmed that he was in the hospital bed.

The inspector also claimed to have dropped the patients (including Adikesavan) at the queue in the X-ray section and then left.

"We receive a list of people admitted in various Government Hospitals from the screening center and not from the Hospitals. Whenever his son would ask me I would contact another covid-19 patient who was
accommodated along with Adikesavan. As he said the elderly person was there I too trusted him and let his son know," said the inspector.

ALSO READ | Over 40 days after elderly COVID patient goes missing, Chennai corporation still has no clear answers

Sensing suspicion, Adikesavan's son sent a picture of his father to the fellow patient who then confirmed that his father was not in the same room and it was later found that there was no record of Adikesavan being admitted to the hospital at all.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean of KMC said, "The elderly person did not come inside our campus. If he had come there would be some proof of it. There are three different registers we maintain to monitor the COVID-19 patients and his name is not in any of those. He might have gone missing on the way or before entering the premises."

The son has since lodged a complaint at the St Thomas Mount police station from where he was sent to the Kilpauk police station and an FIR was finally lodged after two days.

(If you receive any information about Adikesavan, please call on - 7418975507)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial. (Image for representation | PTI)
COVID-19 deaths: Telangana state govt says 10 a day, cemetery says 30+
Muslims offer prayers outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia following Turkey's Council of State's decision that paved the way the landmark monument be turned from a museum into a mosque. (Photo | AP)
Turkey's Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp