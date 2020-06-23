STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AINBOF’s call for common guidelines in all banks

Bankers, ‘Financial Warriors’, of the nation are also infected by the deadly virus and the number of cases is increasing every day.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bankers, ‘Financial Warriors’, of the nation are also infected by the deadly virus and the number of cases is increasing every day. Hence, individual banks have issued different guidelines/ communication on employees’ safety measures, benefits, leave classification, reimbursement and compensation benefits, insurance coverage etc., The guidelines issued by individual banks are not uniform. This disparity has created a sense of exasperation among the employees.

To avoid confusion and discrepancies among PSBs, the All India Nationalised Banks Officers’ Federation seeks Indian Banks Association to consider implementing the following guidelines in all the nationalised banks l Banks to make arrangement/ tie-up with reputed hospitals at select cities and towns for undertaking COVID- 19 testing of officers/employees, providing isolation wards for COVID infected employees and their family members.

Entire hospitalisation expenses of infected employees and their family members to be borne by the bank, including the cost of PPE kits.

Payment Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the legal heirs in case of unfortunate death of any employee on or before December 31, 2020, while in service, due to COVID -19 infection.

To alleviate hardships faced by female staff and youngsters, conveyance arrangement at cluster level, by the banks with reputed travel agencies should be explored.

Employees with disabilities, those at higher health risk including pregnant employees, and those aged above 55 years with acute health issues to be exempted from attending duties till normalcy resumes.

