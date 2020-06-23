Baking a future

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vaishali Vijaykumar Banana bread, artisanal sourdough loaf, Oreo mug cakes, Dalgona coffee mousse...you would’ve heard these names more than ever during the lockdown. Everyone around is ‘baking’ their debut with a trending social media recipe and posting it with drool-worthy pictures. But not just adults, many tiny humans too are whipping up a storm in the kitchen. Meet 10-year-old Mahika Madiraju, who has been working her magic with luscious desserts and pastries from day one of the lockdown.

Mahika Madiraju

Donning her apron and chef hat, Mahika kneads the dough, whisks the fresh cream, and brings her family down on their knees with her innovations. Three months into the lockdown, the little chef has been busy catering to orders from her patrons all over the city. “I first baked a chocolate cake with my mom’s help when I was five years old. Over the years, I’ve picked up the nuances and developed confidence to start my entrepreneurial journey in April 2020. This break has given me an opportunity to hone my skills and experiment with challenging recipes.

I spend three to four hours in the kitchen every day. Baking gives me solace and helps me beat the boredom,” says the student of KC High International School and resident of Kotturpuram. Mahika’s curated dessert menu offers brownies, biscotti, chia pudding, chocolate mousse, jam biscuits, tea cake, coffee walnut cake, homemade granola and lemon drizzle cake. Of which, her chocolate chip and oats cookies; and fudge chocolate cake are bestsellers. “The best thing about baking is that you can let your creativity flow. I love how different ingredients, when mixed, give different tastes and textures. I’m particular about following instructions as given in the recipe. Measuring helps me with mathematical calculations. Baking also helps me with Chemistry.

For instance, activating yeast with water results in a chemical reaction. I enjoy understanding the properties of these ingredients and watching how they work,” she narrates. The self-taught baker is a fan of chefs Nigella Lawson and Gordon Ramsay. “I particularly admire Matilda Ramsay, Gordon’s daughter. I admire her boldness and the way she presented the BBC cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Brunch at such a young age. Watching cookery shows exposes you to a whole new world. My dream is to specialise in French pastry. Crepe, croissants, macaroons...so much effort goes into making them and it’s a serious business for the passionate chefs who spend hours in achieving that perfection,” shares Mahika, who wants to join Le Cordon Bleu: Cooking School in Paris for her higher education, and open a bakery in future. Not just baking, Mahika loves to cook too.

“I’ve had some memorable cooking experiences with chefs at hotels in Bali and Coorg. I cherish traditional and heirloom recipes more than foreign cuisines. I’m glad that I live with supportive parents who let me pursue my dreams,” she says. Mahika requires 24 hours to prepare the received orders. She then delivers it to patrons around the city through Dunzo. For details, call: 9840342842