STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation volunteers to watch on quarantined people

Prakash said out of the 17,500 beds available at the COVID care centers, only 3,000 have been occupied.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To tackle the Covid-19 spread during the intense lockdown, the Chennai Corporation has introduced a home-quarantine monitoring system wherein volunteers will monitor those quarantined and cater to their basic needs. Addressing reporters here on Sunday, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said around 4,000 volunteers have been appointed across the city and each volunteer will cover up to 15 streets.

“They will watch the barricaded houses daily and be at help in getting milk, groceries and other essentials so that there’s no need for those quarantined to step out,’’ he said. Apart from this, the city corporation has also appointed its school teachers to monitor the volunteers and have given power to the teachers to submit a complaint to the police if they come across people violating home quarantine.

“Currently, about 1,20 lakh households are quarantined. We will bring more houses in the network covering at least two to 2.5 lakh houses in the coming months,’’ said Prakash.He said that this monitoring strategy would be active for two to three cycles. “This will be there for the next two months till the spread is stabilised,’’ he said, adding that, the results are coming out well now itself.

Home-quarantine rules

The Corporation Commissioner said that people who have returned from abroad, positive people who voluntarily chose to stay home, those who are cured and discharged but no exit tests have been done, and the home contacts and extended contacts will have to undergo home quarantine. “People who took the RT-PCR test too must quarantine themselves for at least 48 hours till their results come,’’ said Prakash. He pointed out that in the coming days, at least eight lakh people will come under surveillance.

No shortage of beds

Prakash said out of the 17,500 beds available at the COVID care centers, only 3,000 have been occupied. “We will add more beds in Anna University and IIT-Madras. About 2,000 beds are expected to come here totally,’’ he said. He added that another 4,500 beds will be added at a Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenement in Ambattur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Covid-19 Chennai Corporation
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp