No pass to Chennai sans e-pass, say cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the police enforcing restrictions owing to the complete lockdown in Chennai, workers from neighbouring districts are finding it difficult to enter the city.The workers allege that there was a lack of coordination among government departments and this led to hardship.

The police allegedly refused to allow people who do not possess an e-pass. While companies alone are permitted to apply for transit passes for employees, the police insist an e-pass for all two-wheeler travellers.

An employee at a petrol pump in Ambattur said, he was denied permission to enter the city twice, at Thirumazhisai and Sevvapettai checkposts. He said, “Fuel outlets have not issued e-pass as we work on a rotational basis. With no train and bus services from Tiruvallur, I travel by a two-wheeler to reach work, but the police treat us like criminals.”

A few Tangedco employees were also at the receiving end while travelling to Tambaram from Chengalpattu. “Motorists are allowed into the city according to the whims and fancies of the police. Despite flashing our IDs, they wanted me to show an e-pass to let me into the city. They are unaware that employees cannot get an e-pass on their own,” said a Tangedco staff. Gas delivery boys, milk agents and Aavin employees had a similar experience.

Police sources said the charges were false and that instructions were given to all government departments to apply for e-pass for employees. “We have been advised not to dilute lockdown norms till June 30. Workers from essential sectors should get the pass, through their employers,” said a police officer.