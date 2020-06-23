STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Plummeting containment zones in Chennai a good news?

On June 15, the city had 369 containment zones with Royapuram alone having  78. Now, the entire city has just 61

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Containment zones in Chennai

A junction near Quaide Millath salai in Triplicane, closed for traffic by placing barricades as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though an average of 1,500 cases are being reported every day in the city, seven corporation zones have been removed from the containment list. This includes the most-affected zone till date —Royapuram. The six others are: Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Valsaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar.

Only on June 15, the city had 369 containment zones with Royapuram having the most — 78. Now, the entire city has a mere 61. While the new guidelines have played a vital role in the de-listing of areas, officials say the major reason for the change is the explosion of cases within certain areas in these zones. “Hence, we have shifted to a micro-level strategy,” said one official.

As per the revised guidelines, there must be at least five index cases for a street to be contained. That street would be de-listed if it does not record a new case in the next 14 days. Earlier, the de-listing happened only if there were no new cases for 28 days. “The new strategy is helping us stop cases at the ward level. Survey staff also ensure that people in barricaded houses don’t step outside.”

A special task force was formed recently to implement the micro-level containment.  The micro-level strategies involve door to door fever checks up, setting up ward-level fever camps, and identifying vulnerable and elderly population and shifting them to care centres, if they have any symptoms.

The civic body has also appointed school teachers to monitor the process. The teachers have to submit complaints to the police regarding violation of quarantine.Meanwhile, Royapuram still has close to 1,000 streets with active cases. However, zone 5 officials pointed out that the zone is very big, starting from Royapuram and covering vast parts. “Active cases can be due to the size of this zone. It does not indicate intense spread or clusters,’’ the official said.

Apart from this, many more areas are likely to come out of containment soon. Tiru Vi Ka Nagar has six containment zones, Ambattur has two, Teynampet has three, Perungudi has two and Sholinganallur has four. Currently,  Tondiarpet poses to be a challenge for the Corporation as the zone only had eight containment zones last week but now, even as we are in lockdown, it has reached to 24.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said about 7,500 streets in the city have active cases. “However, there has been no outbursts or a cluster for the past 45 days. This means the containment strategies are working well,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
containment zone chennai
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp