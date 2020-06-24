Allow pilgrims of 2020 go on Haj next year: Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Haj pilgrims who were selected in 2020 but were unable to go because the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow only locals to perform the holy pilgrimage, should be permitted to go next year, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The intending pilgrims were anxious to proceed to the Two Holy Lands of Makkah and Madinah to perform Hajj and Ziarath (visit to Holy Prophet’ Mosque), should not be deprived of their good fortune of their life time in having been selected this year 2020,” he said in the letter.

He added that there need not be a fresh Hajj draw next year and that those selected this year may go instead.