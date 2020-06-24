Chennai to get 6,500 new beds by June-end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city continues to record new cases in four-digits, the City Corporation is set to open a new Covid Care Centre in Ambattur by the end of June. The centre is estimated to have about 5,000 beds.

Speaking to media after inspecting the new centre, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said, the facility is set to come up in a Tamil Nadu Housing Board Tenement, which has 1,450 apartments.

“Each apartment has two bedrooms and one hall, and will house at least four to five beds. By this way, the six tower building will have nearly 4,500-5,000 beds,’’ he said. The centre would admit people with mild symptoms.

Besides this, beds are being ramped up at the Anna University as well, said Prakash. “The University has given us their Centre of Excellence and Silver Jubilee buildings. About 1,500 beds will be set up here,’’ he said. He added, since there was no cluster or an outburst, there was no influx of patients requiring institutional quarantine. “Discharge rate is smooth every day, so many beds are available,’’ he said, adding that the corporation had also appointed a point person to sort out the issue of water scarcity at these care centres.

The city has a total of 55 centres currently, with 17,500 beds in total, said Prakash, adding that only 3,200 were occupied for now.